Bardhhaman: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, while addressing a public rally in Bardhaman, launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over the farmers’ issue. Accusing the Centre of looting the farmers, Mamata Banerjee said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will take everything from them and they (farmers) will be left with nothing. Also Read - 'A Proud Indian Muslim': Ghulam Nabi Azad Gets Emotional on Last Day in Rajya Sabha | What he Said

“They (BJP) will loot the farmers and take their land. The farmers will be left with nothing. Farmers will sow & reap their crops and they will take away everything from them,” Mamata Banerjee said. Also Read - PM Modi Slams Mamata Banerjee, Says TMC Is The Reincarnation of Left Government

BJP Chief JP Nadda Takes Out Parivartan Yatra: Also Read - Conspiracy Hatched Abroad to Defame Indian Tea: PM Modi in Assam | Highlights

Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday flagged off a ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in poll-bound West Bengal from Chillar Math in Birbhum. Speaking on the occasion he said, “The Bengal which was known for its culture, development, and for showing the direction to the country has been exploited through corruption by Mamata’s government.”

Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit West Bengal Next Week:

Kailash Vijaywargiya said that Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state next week to take part in the yatra. Shah was supposed to visit Bengal last week but the tour was postponed. “Five ‘Parivartan Yatras’ to be done in the state (West Bengal). JP Nadda ji will flag one ‘yatra’ off on Feb 6 & Home Minister will start one on Feb 11 from Coochbehar. Two yatras have been prepared for, while info on the other three will be relayed soon,” Vijaywargiya said.