Mamata Banerjee Targets Centre Over ‘Sudden Deactivation’ Of Aadhaar Cards In West Bengal, Writes To PM Modi

She alleged that the BJP-led Central Government "deactivated" Aadhaar cards of people in West Bengal before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Aadhaar Cards In West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to know the reasons behind the “sudden deactivation” of Aadhaar cards that has caused a “hue and cry” among people in the state.

Mamata Banerjee also asserted that such a “deactivation” exercise was against regulations and in gross violation of natural justice.

“I wish to bring to your kind notice a sudden development of the serious nature of indiscriminate deactivation of Aadhaar Cards of the people, especially those belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBC communities in West Bengal,” Banerjee said in a letter to Modi.

“I would like to know the causes for such sudden deactivation of Aadhaar cards without assigning reasons. Is it to deprive beneficiaries of benefits or to create a panic situation among people before LS polls?” she said.

The chief minister claimed that the head office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in New Delhi was directly issuing deactivation letters to individuals and family members without any field inquiry or taking the state into confidence.

“The present development has created chaos and hue and cry among the residents of the state, as a large number of people are approaching the district administration for redressal of their grievances,” she said in the letter.

Many people in Bengal on Sunday were struck by panic after they received letters from the UIDAI informing them that their Aadhaar number had been deactivated and their requirements to stay in the country were not fulfilled.

The UIDAI is responsible for issuing and deactivating the Aadhaar card which is an obligatory document for every Indian citizen.

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday in the state Assembly said that she had received many complaints of Aadhaar deactivation.

Targeting the BJP she said, “They (the BJP) are deactivating Aadhar cards so that these people can’t cast their votes. Several MLAs and MPs, especially from North 24-Parganas, complained to me about such deactivation of the Aadhaar card of many people. I have asked my administration to look into such allegations. They (BJP-led Centre) are delinking Aadhaar cards so that before polls people do not get benefits of Lakshmi Bhandar through banks, free ration,” said Banerjee while speaking at a public distribution programme in Birbhum district.

“But we will continue paying the beneficiaries of the schemes even if they have no Aadhaar card. Not a single beneficiary will be affected,” she added.

She alleged that the BJP-led Central Government “deactivated” Aadhaar cards of people in West Bengal before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections so that they do not get the benefits of various social welfare schemes of her government through their bank accounts.

(With PTI inputs)

