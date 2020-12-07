West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in West Midnapore district on Monday to address a public rally, launched a scathing attack against the Modi government over the farmer’s issue. Calling the farm bills passed by the government in September ‘anti-people’, the Trinamool Congress chief said that the Modi government should step down if they can’t withdraw the laws. Also Read - Farmers Protest: This State May Not Call Bharat Bandh Tomorrow

During his speech, Mamata Banerjee also asserted that she would rather stay in jail than "remain silent or put up with BJP's misrule". "The BJP government (at the Centre) should immediately withdraw the farm bills or step down. It should not continue to remain in power after sacrificing the rights of the farmers," she claimed.

Slamming the BJP as a party of "outsiders", the feisty TMC boss said she would never allow the saffron camp to take control of Bengal, and urged the people of the state to resist any such attempt. She further announced that her government would continue to dole out free ration beyond June next year after her party returns to power for the third consecutive time.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May next year.