Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will today file nomination for bypoll to Bhabanipur Assembly seat, an election she has to win to retain her chair as CM. The Election Commission had earlier announced that bypolls to the Bhabanipur assembly seat in West Bengal will be held on September 30.Also Read - Durga Puja 2021: Mamata Banerjee Sounds Puja Bugle In Bengal, Urges Organisers To Follow Covid Protocols

The Trinamool Congress had officially announced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as its candidate for the byelection in Bhabanipur on September 5.

Mamata had herself confirmed she will file nomination for the Bhabanipur bypolls on September 10, during her address to the TMC workers’ convention in Chetla held on Wednesday.

Banerjee, who lost the election in Nandigram, has to win this by-poll to retain her chief minister’s post. She has to become a member of the state legislature by November 5.

Veteran politician Sovandeb Chattopadhyay stepped down as the TMC MLA of Bhabanipur, allowing Banerjee a chance to become a member of the state legislative assembly by fighting the bypoll.

Chattopadhyay had defeated BJP’s actor-politician Rudranil Ghosh by around 28,000 votes from Bhabanipur.

Banerjee had won from Bhabanipur twice since 2011. She had moved out of her traditional seat to fight in Nandigram during the assembly polls earlier this year but lost to his former close aide Suvendu Adhikari who contested on a BJP ticket.

The bypoll will be held on September 30 along with the elections to two seats in the Murshidabad district — Samserganj and Jangipur where polling could not be held during the eight-phase assembly elections earlier this year.

The counting of votes will take place on October 3.