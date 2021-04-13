Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC supremo will stage a dharna in Kolkata today to protest Election Commission’s 24-hour ban on her campaigning. Notably, the poll panel’s order came after Banerjee’s remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones. After the ban, Banerjee took to Twitter to announce her sit-in demonstration in Kolkata, which would begin from noon onwards. The dharna would be held at the Gandhi Murti. Also Read - West Bengal Polls 2021: Election Commission Bans Mamata Banerjee From Campaigning For 24 Hours

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, ‘To protest against the undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India, I will sit on dharna tomorrow at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata from 12 noon.’ Also Read - Mamata's Advice Instigated People to Attack CISF: Amit Shah on Cooch Behar Violence

To protest against the undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India, I will sit on dharna tomorrow at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata from 12 noon. Also Read - Cooch Behar Firing 'Genocide', Says Mamata Banerjee, Accuses EC of 'Suppressing Facts' — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 12, 2021

‘Commission hereby condemns such statements potent with serious law and order problems across the state (s) and sternly warns Mamata Banerjee and advises her to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force,’ the commission said in its order.

Assembly polls in West Bengal began on March 27, and the remaining four of the eight phases of elections will be held between April 17 and April 29.

Members of the Trinammol Congress joined Banerjee in slamming the poll panel for its decision on her. Coming down heavily on the EC, TMC national vice-president Yashwant Sinha said every institution of democracy has been compromised.

We always had a doubt about the impartiality of the EC. But today it has shed whatever pretence it had. Now it is clear that EC is acting at the behest of Modi/Shah and under their direct order. Every institution of democracy is compromised today. What hope do we have? — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) April 12, 2021

Derek O’Brien, the ruling party’s Rajya Sabha MP, said it was a black day for India’s democracy.

Another party leader, Kunal Ghosh, said the decision to ban Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours is ‘atrocious and smacks of authoritarianism’.

The BJP, however, welcomed the decision and accused TMC of vitiating the poll discourse.

‘The EC did the right thing. The way TMC leaders are instigating the people against the EC and the central forces is unacceptable,’ BJP leader Sourav Sikdar said.

(With PTI inputs)