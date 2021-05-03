Kolkata: West Bengal Minister and senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee on Monday said that party supremo Mamata Banerjee will take oath as the state’s chief minister on May 5, Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Raj Bhavan sources said that Banerjee will be meeting West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at 7 pm on Monday and stake claim to form the government, after her party’s stupendous win in the assembly elections. “Tomorrow at 7 PM Hon’ble CM will be calling on me at Raj Bhavan,” Governor Dhankhar had tweeted Sunday night. Also Read - BJP and Central Forces Tortured Us a Lot, But We Have to Maintain Peace: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Hits Out at Centre

The ruling TMC has won 212 of the 292 seats where polling was held in eight phases in March and April, and is leading in one where counting is still in progress. The BJP emerged as the main opposition party with 77 seats under its belt.

It is for the second time in succession that Banerjee powered her party to two thirds majority in the state assembly.