Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the Election Commission (EC) should consider holding the remaining phases of the West Bengal polls in one go. Banerjee took to Twitter, and wrote, “Amid an ongoing pandemic, we firmly opposed @ECISVEEP’s decision to conduct WB polls in 8 phases. Now, in view of the huge surge in #COVID19 cases, I urge the ECI to consider holding the remaining phases in ONE go. This will protect the people from further exposure to #COVID19.” Also Read - Karnataka Makes RT-PCR Test Mandatory For Kumbh Mela Returnees As COVID Cases Rise in State

The statement comes hours after the poll panel said that they are not considering clubbing the remaining phases of the polls into one. Meanwhile, West Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab has called an all-party meeting on April 16 after the Calcutta High Court direction to the CEO and all district magistrates in the state to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 protocol during campaigning for the remaining four phases of the state election. Also Read - No Plans To Club Remaining West Bengal Poll Phases into One, Says Election Commission

All political parties in the state have been asked to send only one representative each for the meeting which will discuss matters related to the campaigning for the last four phases of the poll.

Chief Electoral Office (CEO) West Bengal has called for an all-party meeting asking all political parties to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines mandated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for strict compliance, the ECI Official said.