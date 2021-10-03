Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday won the Bhabanipur by-polls by a record margin of over 58,000 votes. After claiming victory from her home turf, Banerjee said, “It is a victory against the conspiracy that was hatched to defeat me from Nandigram. I thank the people of Bhabanipur for giving me such a huge mandate.” Meanwhile, Bhabanipur BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, called herself the ‘Man of the Match of the game’. “I am ‘Man of the Match’ of this game because I contested the election in Mamata Banerjee’s stronghold and got more than 25,000 votes. I will continue doing the hard work,” Tibrewal said.Also Read - Bhabanipur People Gave Befitting Reply to Conspiracy Hatched in Nandigram: Mamata Banerjee After Bypoll Win

She also claimed that if people were allowed to vote then the result would have been different. "Even I got hold of fake voters on the polling day. In several booths, polls were rigged. But I will admit that our organisation was weak in Bhabanipur. We have to improve this," she added.

#WATCH | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greets her supporters outside her residence in Kolkata as she inches closer to victory in Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll pic.twitter.com/S1FlBYTXAG — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

“Around 46% of people here (in Bhabanipur) are non-Bengalis. They all have voted for me. People of West Bengal are watching Bhabanipur, which has inspired me,” she added. “Since the elections started in Bengal, Central Govt hatched conspiracies to remove us from power. I was hurt in my feet so that I don’t contest the polls. I am grateful to the public for voting for us & to ECI for conducting polls within 6 months,” she further said.