West Bengal Cattle Smuggling Case: TMC Birbhum district president and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's close aide Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case on Thursday. He was arrested from his residence in Birbhum district. According to reports, Anubrata Mondal has been seeking more time to face interrogators after failing to appear for the 10th time in connection with an alleged cattle smuggling case. Mondal was also planning to move the Supreme Court seeking immunity from arrest by the CBI.

Cattle smuggling case | A team of CBI arrives at the residence of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in Bolpur. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/nqRaukoOBc — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

Mondal, had even sent an email expressing his inability to appear before the central probe agency, due to the medical check-up. However, after SSKM refused to admit him, the CBI issued a fresh summon to him for Wednesday, August 10. Massive drama also erupted at the hospital when some people shouted at the TMC leader calling him a "cattle thief'. He was greeted with 'chor chor' slogans at the Kolkata hospital.

His name came up in the cattle smuggling scam case after the CBI registered an FIR in 2020. According to the CBI, between 2015 and 2017, over 20,000 cattle heads had been seized by the Border security force as they were being smuggled across the border.