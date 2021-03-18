Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s net worth assets have gone down in last 5 years. In her self-sworn affidavit filed before the Election Commission of India, Mamata declared that her net worth is Rs 16.72 lakh which is 48 per cent less compared to her 2016 assets. The 66-year-old leader’s total movable assets were worth Rs 30.45 lakh before the assembly election in 2016. Also Read - BJP Ke Hue Ram: Arun Govil Takes Political Plunge

The Trinamool Congress supremo, who is contesting the Nandigram assembly constituency in Purba Medinipur district, doesn't own any vehicle or property. Her income for the year 2019-20 was Rs 10,34,370.

According to the poll papers, the cash in hand with the chief minister is Rs 69,255 while she has a total bank balance of Rs 13.53 lakh which includes Rs 1.51 lakh in her election expenditure account. She also has a deposit with the National Saving Certificate (NSC) of ₹ 18,490.

The affidavit showed that her tax deducted at source (TDS) receivable is ₹ 1.85 lakh in the financial year 2019 20. Banerjee owns nine grams of jewellery worth Rs 43,837.

She is an MA from the University of Calcutta and also holds an LLB degree.

Meanwhile, an ADR report of sitting MLAs in West Bengal has revealed that out of 282 MLAs, 97 are crorepatis. Mamata Banerjee’s TMC has 78 crorepati MLAs, followed by the Congress Party that has 13 crorepatis in its ranks. CPI (M) and BJP also two crorepati MLAs each.