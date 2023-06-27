Home

Mamata Banerjee’s Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Sevoke Airbase In West Bengal

The incident was reported when the chief minister was going to Bagdogra after addressing a public gathering at Krinti in Jalpaiguri.

TMC leader Rajib Banerjee confirmed that Mamata Banerjee was safe.

“Due to low visibility, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase. She was going to Bagdogra after addressing a public gathering at Krinti, Jalpaiguri. She is safe,” TMC leader Rajib Banerjee said.

“CM West Bengal was on board EC-145 helicopter of Heligo Charters pvt ltd from Maal Bazaar to Bagdogra. Diverted to Sevok road (army helicopter base) due to heavy rains and low clouds at Bagdogra. All ok on ground at sevok road. Helicopter awaiting weather to clear. It was a precautionary landing,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

Official said Mamata’s helicopter ran into bad weather while flying over the Baikunthapur forest.

“It was raining very heavily here, and the pilot decided to make an emergency landing,” an official told PTI.

After the incident, Mamata Banerjee travelled by road to the Bagdogra airport, and then fly back to Kolkata.

Notably, CM Mamata was touring parts of northern West Bengal to campaign for the panchayat elections, the polling for which will be held on July 8.

While addressing an election rally, CM Banerjee accused the BSF of scaring voters in the bordering areas of the state at the behest of the saffron camp and asked the police administration to keep a close watch on their activities.

