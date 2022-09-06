Kolkata: In a big blow to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Calcutta High Court has asked six of her family members to produce affidavits in connection with a case related to their properties and other assets. An order in this regard was passed by a division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj on Tuesday. Arijit Majumder has filed a case in the Calcutta High Court regarding the increase in the property of six relatives of Mamata Banerjee. BJP leader and lawyer Tarunjyoti Tiwari is representing Majumder, reported Zee News.Also Read - Kolkata: Kidnapped School Students Found Dead Near Salt Lake, Prime Accused At Large

The court has directed the six parties to submit their affidavits by November 11. Meanwhile, petitioner Arijit Majumder has been asked to file an affidavit within two weeks. The next hearing, in this case, will be held on November 28. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh has been summoned as a witness in the case even though Mamata herself is not a party. Meanwhile, the CBI Director and Director of the Income Tax Department have also been made a party in this case, adds the report.

The 6 members of Mamata Banerjee's family who have been charged are – Amit Banerjee, Ajit Banerjee, Sameer Banerjee, Swapan Banerjee, Ganesh Banerjee, and Kajri Banerjee.