Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother Ashim Banerjee died of coronavirus-related complications at a hospital here on Saturday. He breathed his last around 9.20 am at the private hospital. Banerjee was 60.

“He had tested positive for COVID-19 nearly a month ago and was undergoing treatment since then,” said Dr Alok Roy, chairman of Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata.