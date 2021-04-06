Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her appeal to Muslim voters not to divide their votes. PM Modi, who was addressing a rally in North Bengal’s Cooch Behar district said she is repeatedly urging Muslim voters not to divide their votes as she has lost the confidence of her minority votebank. Also Read - PM Modi Asks His Doctors To Help Elderly Woman Who Fainted During His Speech | Watch Video

"Didi, recently you said all Muslims should unite and not allow their votes to be divided. You are saying this means that you are convinced that the Muslim votebank has also gone out of your hands. They have also turned away from you. The fact that you had to say this publicly shows that you have lost the elections," said PM Modi.

"That you had to say so publicly — this shows that you have lost the election," he added.

“Didi, you are abusive towards the Election Commission. But had we asked the Hindus to unite and vote for BJP, we would have got eight or ten notices from the Election Commission. Editorials would have been written about us in the entire country,” he added.

Later, the Prime Minister also addressed a rally in Howrah, where he launched a scathing attack against the Trinamool Congress after reports suggested that the party is threatening the voters, PM Modi said, “The truth of whatever Didi did to West Bengal has come out. This is why Didi is threatening people of West Bengal. Didi says ‘Amra dekhe nebo’, BJP says ‘Amra seva korbo’. We are humbly asking for a chance to serve people.”

“The situation is such that Didi’s party is not getting polling agents at polling booths. Few days back, didi was accusing EC & security forces of stopping her polling agent. Now she has accepted that her polling agents are revolting against her,” he added.