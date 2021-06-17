Kolkata: Months after losing the poll battle at Nandigram in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday moved Calcutta High Court, challenging the election result in Nandigram where BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari emerged victorious. The Calcutta High Court will hear the matter on Friday. Also Read - West Bengal Board Results 2021 To Be Released by July End, Details on Evaluation Criteria Tomorrow

In Nandigram, which was one of the most crucial poll battles, BJP leader Adhikari defeated the TMC supremo by a margin of nearly 2,000 votes in the recently concluded Assembly Polls 2021.

While Suvendu Adhikari had bagged 1,10,764 votes, Mamata Banerjee secured 1,08808 votes, the poll panel had confirmed at the time.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee moves Calcutta High Court, challenging Assembly election result in Nandigram where BJP's Suvendu Adhikari emerged victorious Court to hear the matter tomorrow (file photos) pic.twitter.com/ySBOgjD2YA — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2021

However, this led to massive confusion on the day of the results on May 2 about who had actually won the Nandigram seat after reports stated that Mamata Banerjee had defeated Adhikari though there was no confirmation from the Election Commission.