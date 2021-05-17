Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office after the probe agency detained TMC heavyweights Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee in the Narada sting operation case. As per the reports, Banerjee minister had gone to Hakim’s residence in Chetla before making her way to the CBI office. Calling the detention of her ministers ‘illegal’, the Bengal CM has dared the CBI to arrest her as well. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee’s Younger Brother Ashim Banerjee Dies of COVID-Related Complications

"I have heard CM Mamata Banerjee telling the officials that there is no rule that without the speaker's & State govt's permission one can arrest state officials. You have to arrest me (Mamata) if you arrest my officials"news agency ANI quoted Advocate Anindo Raut as saying.

Earlier in the day, Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee were detained by the central probe agency.

#WATCH | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the CBI office pic.twitter.com/eNvpSeu692 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

This comes nearly a week after Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, on a request by the CBI, sanctioned the prosecution of TMC top brass including Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee (all of them ministers during the time of the alleged commission of a crime that came to light in the purported Narada sting tapes).

West Bengal: TMC Ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra & Former Mayor Sovhan Chatterjee were brought to the CBI office in connection with Narada Scam — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

The Narada sting tapes, made public before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal, were claimed to have been shot in 2014, wherein people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were allegedly seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of promised favours.

The sting operation was allegedly conducted by Mathew Samuel of Narada News portal. The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the sting operation in March, 2017.