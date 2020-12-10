West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Hours after JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked in West Bengal’s Diamand Harbour, which is also Abhishek Banerjee’s constituency, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the attack as “nautanki”. “They (BJP activists) are coming out (for rallies) with arms every day. They are slapping themselves and blaming it on the Trinamool Congress. Just think of the situation,” Banerjee said. “They are roaming around with the BSF, CRPF, Army and the CISF (personnel). Why are they so scared?” Banerjee added. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Attacking Manish Sisodia's Residence, Says Goons Entered House In Police Presence

Home Minister Amit Shah, on the other hand, ordered a probe into the attack on BJP president J.P. Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal on Thursday. Shah has also sought a report from Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the law and order situation in the state. Also Read - From Amit Shah To Smriti Irani, Top BJP Leaders Condemn Attack On JP Nadda’s Convey In Bengal

The home minister had earlier launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee government and said West Bengal has descended into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. “The manner in which political violence has been institutionalized and brought to the extreme in West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying,” Shah had tweeted. Also Read - WATCH: BJP President JP Nadda and Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's Vehicle Ransacked by Protesters in Bengal's South 24 Parganas

Stones rained in a torrent, shattering windscreens of vehicles on Thursday as the convoy of BJP chief J P Nadda came under attack by alleged TMC supporters in West Bengal, leaving several people injured, party leaders and eyewitnesses said. An angry Nadda called the attack “unprecedented” and alleged the state has slipped into “complete lawlessness and goonda raj”.

Dhankhar accused the state administration of failing to act in spite of his alerting the chief secretary and the director general of police.

The governor tweeted that he had intimated the state administration, at 8.19 am and 9.05 am on Thursday, of the possibility of the collapse of law and order during a BJP meeting at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.

“Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy and lawlessness @MamataOfficial indicating ruling party harmads on rampage at BJP President Convoy and political police @WBPolice in support,” the governor wrote.

“Am sure they have immunity and protection of political police with administration extension of political outfit,” Dhankhar wrote, adding “Events indicate total abdication of lawful authority.”