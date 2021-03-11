Kolkata: A day after being severely injured in Nandigram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday was taken to another building of the SSKM Hospital for CT scan and further medical tests. Notably, the Chief Minister is undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee is also present at the hospital. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Taken For CT Scan, Senior TMC Leaders At SSKM Hospital | Updates

Earlier in the day, the hospital authorities issued a statement and said the health condition of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is stable but she is having severe pain in her injured left leg and has a low sodium concentration in blood. However, they said that she will be under strict observation for the time being. Also Read - TMC, BJP Knock Election Commission's Door Over Attack On Mamata Banerjee

“The chief minister has severe bony injuries in her left ankle and foot, besides injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck. She is stable now but is having severe pain in the injured leg,” a senior doctor at the state-run SSKM Hospital said.

On the other hand, West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee said that the TMC on Friday will hold a protest from 3 PM to 5 PM and will raise black flag as part of their agitation against the attack on Mamata Banerjee.

“Tomorrow from 3 PM to 5 PM, we will raise black flags and cover our mouths with black bands as a mark of silent protest, condemning the incident (CM Mamata Banerjee getting injured in Nandigram),” West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee said.

He said that the TMC has noticed how West Bengal is being ignored by the Election Commission. “Other than Bengal all (the other 3 states & 1 UT that will undergo elections) have minimum phases in the voting schedule,” Partha Chatterjee added.

In the meantime, the preliminary police findings submitted to the Election Commission said that the Nandigram incident that resulted in an injury to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday was an accident and not an incident. The report also stated that the incident was “not an attack. The report came to the conclusion after analysing the video footage and accounts of local police and eyewitnesses, including leader of the Trinamool Congress.

Earlier in the day, the board of doctors evaluated her condition and have decided to conduct a further radiological investigation to exclude any pathology arising out of the post-traumatic syndrome.

Till afternoon on Thursday, Mamata Banerjee has undergone around eight different types of blood tests, the hospital said. The doctors are planning to conduct a series of medical tests, including a CT scan, to assess the degree of her injury.

The state government constituted a six-member medical team to treat Banerjee, and doctors conducted an X-ray on the chief minister as soon as she was taken to the hospital from Nandigram on Wednesday evening.