Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee today wished her followers on the occasion of Hindi Divas, but the message didn’t go down well with her supporters in West Bengal. “On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, many best wishes to all the countrymen and all the linguists who are contributing to the development of the Hindi language,” Banerjee tweeted.Also Read - BJP Fields Priyanka Tibrewal Against Mamata Banerjee For Bhabanipur Bypoll | All You Need to Know

Mamata’s wishes came ahead of the crucial Bhabanipur bypoll which she has to win to retain her position as Chief Minister of the state. Bhabanipur is located in south Kolkata and comprises mixed demography with Gujarati, Marwari, and Punjabi-speaking voter base.

Mamata’s tweet, however, displeased her fanbase in Bengal who accused her of flattering Hindi speakers.

“Didi, we are a sincere request to your supportive voters. Say it in Bengali. Speak in English. Let the Hindi aggression be eradicated,” one Shubham tweeted.

“Hon’ble, I think you are one of the family, my family thinks so too. So when I don’t see you dancing with this “Hindi”, it’s very sad. If they would have voted for you only if they flattered the Hindi speakers, you would not be in that situation in 2019 even after building a Hindi university with our money!,” another user remarked.

“Why will Hindi Day be celebrated with Bengali tax money? Is Bengali Day celebrated in UP Bihar with the tax money of Indians? We believe in equality, Hindi will be spoken in Bengal as much as Bengali is spoken in UP Bihar,” a Twitter user reacted.

মাননীয়া, আপনাকে পরিবারের একজন মনেকরি, আমার পরিবারও তাই মনেকরে। তাই যখন আপনাকে এই "হিন্দি" নিয়ে নাচানাচি করতে দেখি না, খুব দুঃখ হয়। হিন্দিভাষীদের তোষামোদ করলেই যদি ওরা আপনাকে ভোট দিতো তবে আমাদের টাকায় হিন্দি বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় বানিয়ে দেওয়ার পরও ২০১৯ এ আপনার ঐ অবস্থা হতো না!😔 — শশাঙ্ক|Shawshanko (@isandey) September 14, 2021

দিদি আমরা আপনার সমর্থক ভোটার একটা একান্ত অনুরোধ। যা বলার বাংলায় বলুন। ইংলিশে বলুন। হিন্দী আগ্রাসন নিপাত যাক — SHUBHAM BOSE (@SHUBHAM89495521) September 14, 2021

দিদি আপনি যতই দেবনাগরী তে লিখুন, ভোট এরা দেবে না আপনাকে। — 🚜 Blueberry Hill 🚜 (@4paranoia4) September 14, 2021

Mamata’s Hindi Divas tweet did not go down well the Opposition too.”Why should I celebrate Hindi Divas? Is there a Bangla Divas? Tamil Divas? Malayalam Divas? Hindi is a beautiful language, I speak Hindi when wanted, but cant bow down to hindi supremacy. Not now, not ever,” CPIM leader Dipsita Dhar tweeted along with hashtags #notohindurashtra and #HindiImposition.