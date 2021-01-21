West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee has sent a legal notice to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The notice sent to Suvendu Adhikari says that he made “vile, uncouth, false, malicious, and defamatory” statements against Abhishek Banerjee during a public meeting of the BJP held at Khejuri on January 19. Also Read - BJP Demands Deployment of Central Forces in West Bengal Ahead of Crucial Assembly Polls

Abhishek Banerjee has sought an unconditional apology within 36 hours. He said if the apology is not tendered, he will initiate legal proceedings against Suvendu Adhikari.

The notice sent by Banerjee to Adhikari also states that the former Mamata Banerjee confidant is an accused in multiple criminal cases despite which he is questioning the integrity of Abhishek Banerjee without any evidence.

“Engulfed in egotism and arrogance, you seem to have forgotten about your many crimes committed against the public,” the notice says while citing the Saradha Chit Fund and the Narada bribery cases.

While seeking an “unconditional apology” from Suvendu Adhikari within 36 hours, Abhishek Banerjee’s lawyer said in the notice, “In the event you fail to comply with the same, my client shall be constrained to initiate appropriate proceedings against you, both civil and/or criminal, in accordance with law, without any further notice.”

Earlier today, while addressing a rally in Pashchim Midnapore, Suvendu Adhikari dared Abhishek Banerjee to lodge a case against him for calling ‘extortionist’. “I have said ‘Tolabaaj Bhaipo’ (Extortionist Nephew) & they (TMC) got angry saying why didn’t you say the name. Now I’m saying the name. Lodge a case against me,” Adhikari said.