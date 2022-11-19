Man ‘Barks’ In Front Of Govt Official As Protest Over Misspelling Of Name, Video Goes Viral

A man from Bankura, West Bengal devised a unique but distressing way to get the attention of the government officials.

Man ‘Barks’ As Mark Of Protest: A man from Bankura, West Bengal devised a unique but distressing way to get the attention of the government officials who, he says, have not heeded his pleas and complaints regarding a correction in his name on the ration card. Srikanti Dutta, the plaintiff, said that his name on the ration card has been spelled as “Srikanti Kutta” instead of Srikanti Dutta. He also said that he has applied for correction of name on ration card thrice. On the third time, his name was written as “Srikanti Kutta instead of Srikanti Dutta”. “I was mentally disturbed by this,” said Srikanti Dutta.

WATCH VIDEO CLIP

“I applied for correction of name in ration card thrice. On the third time, my name was written as Srikanti Kutta instead of Srikanti Dutta. I was mentally disturbed by this,” said Dutta.

I applied for correction of name in ration card thrice. On third time my name was written as Srikanti Kutta instead of Srikanti Dutta. I was mentally disturbed by this: Srikanti Dutta, man whose name was wrongly mentioned in his ration card pic.twitter.com/wZzQTHZZZ4 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

“Yesterday I went to apply for correction again and on seeing Joint BDO there, I started acting like a dog in front of him. He didn’t respond to my query and ran away. How many times will common people like us leave work and go to apply for correction?” asked Srikanti Dutta.

Yesterday I went to apply for correction again & on seeing Joint BDO there, I started acting like a dog in front of him. He didn’t respond to my query & ran away. How many times will common people like us leave work & go to apply for correction?: Srikanti Dutta pic.twitter.com/Gh0usSvhHh — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

This case yet again exposes the lackadaisical approach of a few government servants because of which the common people have to suffer in agony.