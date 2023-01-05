Man Carries Mother’s Body on Shoulder For 50 km in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri as Ambulance Demands Rs 3,000

The man along with his father walked barefoot for about 50km with his mother’s body to reach their native village Kranti in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri.

The man said the ambulance charged about Rs 900 when he brought his mother to the hospital.

Jalpaiguri: In a shocking incident, a man was forced to carry his dead mother’s body on shoulders for kilometres after an ambulance demanded Rs 3,000 for the purpose. The incident happened in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. Identified as Jay Krishna Diwan, the man was accompanied by his father as they walked from Jalpaiguri district’s KK Super Speciality Hospital towards their residence. The father and son walked barefoot for about 50km with the body to reach their native village Kranti in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri after no hearse was provided by government facilities.

Giving details to India Today, Jay Krishna Diwan said that the ambulance driver demanded Rs 3,000 for the dead body to be carried in the hearse.

He added that the ambulance charged about Rs 900 when he brought his mother to the hospital and they requested them to take some more amount and help them take the body home. “However, they did not budge. Now, I am helpless and have to carry my mother’s body on my shoulders,” he said.

The inhuman incident in Jalpaiguri has raised questions about the negligence of hospital administration over the usage of medical apparatus. Locals also raised questions over rigging by private ambulances and bids with the hospital.

Earlier, another man from Odisha had carried the body of his deceased wife, along with his daughter, on his shoulders and walked for kilometers. The incident had attracted international attention.