Kolkata: Hours after taking oath of office, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reviewed coronavirus situation in the state and issued fresh COVID guidelines. In the guidelines, Mamata has made wearing face mask mandatory and also allowed 50% attendance in state government offices.

"Looking at the COVID-19 situation, we have taken some steps. Wearing of masks to be mandatory, there'll be only 50% attendance in state govt offices. Shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, beauty parlours to be closed. Social/political gathering prohibited," Mamata Banerjee said in a press conference.

She also added that from May 7, nobody will be allowed to arrive at airports without RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours. "Those who will be positive, they will be sent to 14-day quarantine, arranged by airport authority with state government," she added.

In the guidelines, she said that work from home for private sector, for 50% of the staff allowed. And jewellery shops to remain open from 12 PM to 3 PM. “However, home delivery to be encouraged and the banks will operate from 10 AM to 2 PM,” she added.

Saying that the local train services to be suspended from Thursday, Mamata said that hawkers, transporters, journalists will be given priority in the administering of the first dose (of vaccine).

No such incident can be tolerated. There is more disturbance in places where BJP has won. BJP is circulating about fake incidents through old videos. My appeal to all political parties is to stop this. You all have done a lot during elections. Bengal is a place of unity: WB CM

Earlier in the day, she wrote one letter to PM Modi on vaccine supply. “On COVID management, I request for adequate vaccines as well as oxygen supply, hospital beds, essential drugs and free vaccination for all. We require at least 10,000 doses of Remdesivir and 1000 vials of Tocilizumab every day,” Mamata wrote in the letter to PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee was sworn-in as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term after securing a massive mandate, and vowed to not “give respite” to those behind political violence sweeping the state since the election results were announced.

Banerjee took the oath in Bengali language. She is the 21st chief minister of West Bengal and 8th person to hold the office.

“Our first priority is to control the COVID situation,” she said after taking the oath. Banerjee said she will hold a meeting on the pandemic situation at state secretariat Nabanna soon after leaving Raj Bhavan.

West Bengal on Tuesday reported its highest single-day deaths of 107 COVID patients taking the toll to 11,744, the health department said in a bulletin. The tally also went up to 8,98,533 after the state recorded its highest one-day spike of 17,639 cases, it said. In the last 24 hours, 16,547 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 1,06,58,094. The number of active cases has risen to 1,20,946, the bulletin added.