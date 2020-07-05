New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a commercial building near Kolkata’s Canning Street on Sunday. At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory in Ghaziabad, 10 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

The fire broke out at around 9 AM today. As per reports, the commercial building houses godowns and offices. The fire broke out in the fourth floor of the building; however, it soon spread to other floors as well.

After the fire broke out, the entire area was engulfed in thick black smoke, which was seen billowing out of windows of the building.

There are no reports of an injury or death thus far or that of someone being trapped in the building. This is likely due to the fact that all offices inside the building were closed given that it is Sunday today. Also, the West Bengal government has extended the coronavirus lockdown across the state till July 31.

The firefighting operation is currently still going on. Some senior police officials have also reached the spot to monitor the situation.