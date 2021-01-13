New Delhi: A major fire broke out at a slum area in Kolkata’s Bagbazar locality on Wednesday evening. As per preliminary reports, over 20 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. The fire during the evening rush hours led to a massive traffic snarl in the area. Also Read - 10 Infants Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandara; Govt Orders Probe

Reports suggest that the blaze has engulfed several houses in the slum on Kshirode Vidyavinode Avenue beside the Bagbazar Women's College near Chitpore Lock Gate Bridge.

Police said the blasts were heard in the slum which is suspected to be of gas cylinders. However, there were no reports of any casualty yet.

“The reason for the fire is not known. The firemen are fighting it tooth and nail and hopefully, it will soon be under control,” a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.