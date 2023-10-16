Home

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Naxalbari Bazar In West Bengal’s Siliguri, 6 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Visuals surfaced on social media showed massive flames engulfing several shops in the densely populated market in Naxalbari Bazar.

Preliminary reports suggest that no casualties have been reported so far in the fire in West Bengal.

Kolkata: A massive Fire broke out in Naxalbari Bazar in the Siliguri sub-division of Darjeeling district. Soin after getting information about the fire, six fire tenders rushed to the spot. However, preliminary reports suggest that no casualties have been reported so far.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Fire broke out in Naxalbari Bazar in the Siliguri sub-division of Darjeeling district. Six fire tenders present at the spot. No casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/mgbEwklnpE — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2023

After spotting the fire at the market, locals tried to extinguish it but the flame spread in no time. The fire brigade officials later rushed to the spot and started a dousing operation. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

In August this year, another similar fire broke out at a tea garden factory in the Naxalbari area of West Bengal. The incident was reported at a factory in the Rathkhola area, revealed the fire department. According to officials, the factory workers noticed the fire and tried to douse it.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

