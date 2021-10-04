Kolkata: A major fire broke out in a four-storey building in Kolkata’s congested Colootola area on Monday morning, an official said. No one was injured in the blaze that erupted on the third floor around 11 am, he said, adding, 14 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames.Also Read - I Am 'Man of the Match' of This Game, Says BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal After Mamata Banerjee Wins Bhabanipur Bypoll

Huge quantities of garments were stacked inside the rooms of the building, where two families also reside, the fire department official said. A team from the Hare Street Police Station and the disaster management department are also involved in the rescue operation.

"Our efforts are continuing. There are inflammable materials stocked inside the building, too," the official said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.