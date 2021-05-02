Medinipur Election Result Live Updates: Medinipur is one of the 294 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Constituencies under the Paschim Medinipur district. West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 for Medinipur was held in phase 1 on March 27 and the results will be declared on May 2. Madhuja Sen Roy (CPIM), June Maliah (AITC), Shamit Das (BJP) are the key candidates contesting from Medinipur constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. Also Read - Barhampur Assembly Election Result LIVE: Counting of Vote Begins at 8 am

Medinipur assembly constituency had 2,49,999 electors in 2016, out of which 1,25,315 were male voters and 1,24,684 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 1.6% votes.

7.00 AM: In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Medinipur Assembly Constituency was recorded as 85 percent. In 2016, Mrigendra Nath Maiti of All India Trinamool Congress won the seat by defeating Santosh Rana from Communist Party Of India with a margin of 32987 votes.