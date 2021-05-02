Medinipur Election Result Live Updates: The counting of votes began at 8 AM on Sunday. As per the latest numbers on the Election Commission website, Trinamool Congress is leading by 43% with 33,109 total votes. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Leads By Over 2700 Votes Against Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram | LIVE Updates

Medinipur is one of the 294 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Constituencies under the Paschim Medinipur district. West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 for Medinipur was held in phase 1 on March 27 and the results will be declared on May 2. Madhuja Sen Roy (CPIM), June Maliah (AITC), Shamit Das (BJP) are the key candidates contesting from Medinipur constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. Also Read - Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Mamata Set For Landslide Victory In Bengal; Vijayan Sweeps Kerala, DMK Leads in TN

Medinipur assembly constituency had 2,49,999 electors in 2016, out of which 1,25,315 were male voters and 1,24,684 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 1.6% votes. Also Read - Pingla Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: TMC's Ajit Maity Leading

Check Live Updates Here:

13.45 IST: Trinamool Congress candidate June Maliah is leading by 43% with 33,109 total votes. 09:25 IST: Results have so far been declared for 206 out of 292 seats. TMC leading on 105 seat., BJP+ leading on 97 seat., LEFT+ leading on 2 seat., OTH leading on 2 seat, early trends show.

08.00 IST: Counting of votes has begun in Medinipur.

07.00 IST: In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Medinipur Assembly Constituency was recorded as 85 percent. In 2016, Mrigendra Nath Maiti of All India Trinamool Congress won the seat by defeating Santosh Rana from Communist Party Of India with a margin of 32987 votes.