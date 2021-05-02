Medinipur Election Result Updates: The counting of votes began at 8 AM on Sunday. As per the latest updates, June Maliah of TMC won this seat. Earlier, Trinamool Congress was leading by 43% with 33,109 total votes. Also Read - ‘V For Victory’: Mamata Banerjee to Stake Claim to Form Govt in Bengal at 7 AM Tomorrow

Medinipur is one of the 294 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Constituencies under the Paschim Medinipur district. West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 for Medinipur was held in phase 1 on March 27 and the results will be declared on May 2. Madhuja Sen Roy (CPIM), June Maliah (AITC), Shamit Das (BJP) are the key candidates contesting from Medinipur constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Thanks People For Landslide Victory, Says Bengal Has Saved India

Medinipur assembly constituency had 2,49,999 electors in 2016, out of which 1,25,315 were male voters and 1,24,684 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 1.6% votes. Also Read - BREAKING: Twist To The Tale in Nandigram, Recount of Votes After Reports Suggests Mamata Lost

Check Live Updates Here:

13.45 IST: Trinamool Congress candidate June Maliah is leading by 43% with 33,109 total votes. 09:25 IST: Results have so far been declared for 206 out of 292 seats. TMC leading on 105 seat., BJP+ leading on 97 seat., LEFT+ leading on 2 seat., OTH leading on 2 seat, early trends show.

08.00 IST: Counting of votes has begun in Medinipur.

07.00 IST: In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Medinipur Assembly Constituency was recorded as 85 percent. In 2016, Mrigendra Nath Maiti of All India Trinamool Congress won the seat by defeating Santosh Rana from Communist Party Of India with a margin of 32987 votes.