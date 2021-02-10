Ranaghat: Two men were arrested from a highway in West Bengal’s Nadia district for allegedly trying to hijack vehicles and rob the travellers while dressing as women, police said on Wednesday. The duo would pose as women stranded on the highway in the middle of the night and hail vehicles passing by, they said. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Did Not Allow PM Kisan Scheme in West Bengal to 'Satisfy Her Ego': JP Nadda in Malda

In the early hours of Tuesday, a police patrolling car spotted them at Pairadanga Ghatigachha on National Highway 34 in the Ranaghat police station area, officials said. Also Read - WBJEE 2021 Exam Date To Be Held on 11 July, Check Details Here

Seeing the police vehicle, the duo tried to flee, they said. The policemen chased them and they were caught. Also Read - School Reopening News: West Bengal Government to Resume Schools For Classes 9 to 12 From Feb 12

Police said they saw two women waiting in the dark on the highway and approached them for providing help but as soon as they started to run, it raised suspicion.

When they were found to be men dressed as women, the on-duty police personnel were left baffled, they said.

It was found that they were trying to trap vehicles on the highway, either to hijack them or rob the travellers, police said. The duo has been arrested, they said.