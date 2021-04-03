Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took swipe at TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking why she is “so bitter when mishti doi is so sweet”. Addressing a rally in Tarakeshwar, Hooghly, ahead of the third phase of West Bengal, PM said, “There is so much sweetness in Bengal — sweetness in people, culture, and its ‘mishti doi‘ then why is the Chief Minister bringing so much bitterness in the state?” Also Read - BJP Wants to Divide Bengal, End Its Culture, Language: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Later he went on to elaborate what he thinks is the ‘reason for the TMC supremo’s bewilderment’. “A major reason for Didi‘s bewilderment is her report card of 10 years. Old industries have been shut down. Possibilities of new industries, new investment, new business and employment have also been closed”, PM said launching a scathing attack on Mamata,

‘BJP govt will come to power in the state on May 2’

The Prime Minister also exuded confidence that BJP govt will come to power in the state on May 2, when the results of West Bengal polls will be declared. “A government that will be formed on May 2 will not only be a double engine govt, but it will also be govt that will give double benefit, direct benefit”, said PM.

Modi also promised that once BJP will come to power, the decision to implement PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be taken at the first Cabinet meeting. He also said that he will attend the CM’s swearing-in ceremony.

‘Didi Insulted People of Bengal’

“Didi (Mamata) says that the crowd that attends BJP rallies does it for money. Didi, Bengalis are self-respecting people. Can citizens of Bengal sell themself? Can they be bought? These are self-respecting people. The entire British Sultanate could not do anything to the people of Bengal,” PM Modi said at the public meeting.

“You have insulted the people of Bengal with this statement,” he added.

All You Need to Know About Third Phase of Polling

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls took place on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6, for which the Election Commission has decided to deploy 618 companies of central forces

In the third phase, 31 Assembly constituencies spread across the three districts of South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly will go to the polls.

Among the three districts, South 24 Parganas divided into three police districts — Baruipur, Diamond Harbour and Sundarban — has the highest deployment of with 396 companies of central paramilitary forces for its 5,544 booths with a concentration of approximately 5.1 personnel per booth.