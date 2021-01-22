Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Friday expelled disgruntled MLA Baishali Dalmiya from the party for anti-party activities, reported news agencies quoting sources. Also Read - Fresh Jolt to Mamata Ahead of Elections, Rajib Banerjee Resigns as Forest Minister

The Bally legislator has been publicly speaking against a section of the TMC leadership. She had also claimed that there is no place for "honest and sincere people in the party".

Commenting on the development, Dalmiya told ANI: “I haven’t received anything in writing about my expulsion. I got the information through news channels…. My motto is to serve public.”

The TMC, in a statement said that its disciplinary committee met on Friday and decided to expel Dalmiya from the party.

Her expulsion came hours after senior TMC leader Rajib Banerjee resigned from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, joining the growing list of dissenters who have put the ruling camp in a tight spot ahead of the assembly election.

Dalmiya criticised the party leadership for Banerjee’s resignation also.

