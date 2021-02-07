Haldia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday landed in Kolkata and moved to Haldia, where he is scheduled to launch several key infrastructure projects, including an LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. Mamata Banerjee, who has been invited for the event, is likely to give it a miss as sources said she is wary of a repeat of the ‘humiliation’ caused to her at the event organised to honour Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at his 125th Birth Anniversary. Also Read - Uttarakhand Flood: PM Modi Reviews Situation, Speaks to CM Rawat; Amit Shah Assures Assistance

