Monsoon Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Northern Bengal, Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Next 5 Days

Kolkata: Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms has been forecasted to lash parts of northern Bengal over the next five days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert for several districts that are likely to bear the brunt of the upcoming inclement weather.

According to the weather office heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are expected to hit parts of north Bengal from July 2 to July 7.

As per an IMD bulletin, a cyclonic formation over Sub Himalayan West Bengal region and Sikkim at an altitude of 3.1 kms above mean sea-level combined with strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, will result in heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in the various districts of North Bengal over the next five days.

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning are likely to lash Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Darjeeling and Alipurduar districts of Bengal while other districts in the region are also expected to receive a fair amount of rain.

As per an orange alert issued by the weather office, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong districts from July 2-7 while heavy rainfall has been predicted in the North Dinajpur district from July 5-7.

Early Monsoon

Meanwhile, the IMD on Sunday said the southwest monsoon has covered the entire country six days before the normal date, as it advanced in the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

The IMD had said on Friday that the monsoon is expected to be normal in July across the country, barring parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and south Bihar.

The weather office said the monsoon covered the entire country on Sunday, against the normal date of July 8.

As many as 16 states and Union territories received deficient rainfall in June, with Bihar and Kerala reporting large deficits at 69 per cent and 60 per cent below normal, respectively.

Some other states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also received less rainfall than what is normal for June, the first month of the southwest monsoon season.

“The monthly rainfall averaged over the country as a whole during July 2023 is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 per cent of LPA) and most probably within the positive side of the normal,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had said on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

