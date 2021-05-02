Moyna Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: The counting of votes for Moyna assembly constituency that went to polls on April 1 will begin at 8 AM. The Moyna Assembly Constituency of Bengal is currently held by Sangram Kumar Dolai of TMC. In the 2016 Bengal Assembly Elections, Dolai had defeated Manik Bhowmik of Congress. Sangram Kumar Dolai got 50.25 percent of the votes. Also Read - Pursurah, West Bengal Election Result LIVE Updates: Who Will Win This Time? Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM

Moyna is part of Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Dibyendu Adhikari won from Tamluk Lok Sabha (MP) seat with a margin of 190165 votes. He had defeated Sidharthasankar Naskar of Bharatiya Janata Party.

For the 2021 West Bengal Elections, TMC has retained Sangram Kumar Dolai to take on Ashoke Dinda of BJP.

Moyna Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting center in Moyna.