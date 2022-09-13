Kolkata: Nabanna Cholo rally, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), turned violent on Tuesday after the protesters set police van on fire. The rally was organised to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the Mamata Banerjee-led government in Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly, along with MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were detained while trying to visit Santragachi.Also Read - Massive Traffic Jam in Kolkata, Ferry Services Across Hooghly Suspended. Read Full Advisory
They were stopped in front of the police training school at the approach to the Second Hooghly Bridge near the secretariat.
Also Read - Tata Group to Invest Rs 600 Crore in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri: Mamata Banerjee
Police also detained several workers along with Adhikari as they left for Nabanna to participate in the Nabanna Abhiyan. In Howrah, the protests went out of hand and police resorted to firing tear gas and spraying water canons on BJP workers.
BJP MP Subhas Sarkar accused Trinamool of provoking the people taking part in the peaceful protest, He questioned the TMC government why permission was not given for the march to Nabanna.
“This is Bengal rising against Mamata Banerjee and her family’s unbridled loot of the State’s resources. BJP is leading, what has now become people’s movement to oust Mamata Banerjee and her tinpot dictatorial regime, in Bengal. It will happen sooner than she would have imagined…,” says BJP leader Amit Malviya.
KOLKATA POLICE THRASHES BJP WORKERS
Kolkaka Police personnel in Kolkata on Tuesday thrashed a BJP worker who had joined other members of the party in their call for a “Nabanna Chalo” march.