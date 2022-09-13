Kolkata: Nabanna Cholo rally, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), turned violent on Tuesday after the protesters set police van on fire. The rally was organised to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the Mamata Banerjee-led government in Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly, along with MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were detained while trying to visit Santragachi.Also Read - Massive Traffic Jam in Kolkata, Ferry Services Across Hooghly Suspended. Read Full Advisory

They were stopped in front of the police training school at the approach to the Second Hooghly Bridge near the secretariat.

West Bengal | State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar arrested amid BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ protest against the state government, in Kolkata CM’s scared, ran away after seeing the strength of the people gathered here; only 30% are here today, some of the rest were detained y’day, he said pic.twitter.com/M06AV7CQ58 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022



Police also detained several workers along with Adhikari as they left for Nabanna to participate in the Nabanna Abhiyan. In Howrah, the protests went out of hand and police resorted to firing tear gas and spraying water canons on BJP workers.

WB | With hundreds of BJP workers heading towards Kolkata to join BJP’s Nabanna march via trains, police barricades paths to railway stations 20 of our workers stopped by police near Durgapur railway station. I reached here using other paths: BJP Leader Abhijit Dutta pic.twitter.com/Sn1zDhKJFP — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

BJP MP Subhas Sarkar accused Trinamool of provoking the people taking part in the peaceful protest, He questioned the TMC government why permission was not given for the march to Nabanna.

West Bengal | Police vehicle torched amid BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ march against the state government, in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/e6jqE3VIEs — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

“This is Bengal rising against Mamata Banerjee and her family’s unbridled loot of the State’s resources. BJP is leading, what has now become people’s movement to oust Mamata Banerjee and her tinpot dictatorial regime, in Bengal. It will happen sooner than she would have imagined…,” says BJP leader Amit Malviya.

KOLKATA POLICE THRASHES BJP WORKERS

Kolkaka Police personnel in Kolkata on Tuesday thrashed a BJP worker who had joined other members of the party in their call for a “Nabanna Chalo” march.