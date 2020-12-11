New Delhi: A day after BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked in West Bengal, the war of words started between the TMC and the Centre on Friday with the Home Ministry summoning two top state officials to the national capital over the matter. Also Read - Bengal's Top Bureaucrat, DGP Won't Attend Centre's Meet Over Attack on JP Nadda's Convoy

In the latest flashpoint in the already strained ties between New Delhi and Kolkata, the home ministry asked chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and DGP Virendra for an explanation on the attack on December 14 but a defiant state government said they will not go. Also Read - TMC Calls Bengal Governor BJP’s Conduit Pipe, Accuses Modi Govt of Interfering in Federal Structure

TMC vs Centre Also Read - Congress Condemns Attack On JP Nadda in Bengal But Questions BJP Ruled States In Same Breath

Moreover, Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday termed the incident as a drama to divert attention from lack of attendance at his rally, while questioning whether it was “planned” for the purpose of propaganda.

The TMC on Friday hit out at the union home ministry for summoning West Bengal chief secretary and police chief and accused the saffron party of trying to create a situation where the Centre can interfere in matters related to states.

Senior TMC MPs Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee alleged that Nadda’s convoy had “convicted criminals and goons” who carried weapons with the malafide intention of instigating violence.

Governor accuses state govt

On the other hand, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused the state administration of pandering to those in power and said he has sent a report to the Centre about the “extremely disturbing developments.

“Finding the situation alarming, as my constitutional duty, I have sent a report to the central government about the extremely disturbing developments that do not augur well for democratic values, that are antithetical to rule of law, that sound death knell of constitutional parameters,” he said at a press conference in Raj Bhawan.

However, the TMC reacted sharply to the governor’s remarks and called him a “conduit pipe” of the BJP. “The governor has made a habit of speaking to the press daily. We do not want to react to his statements, we can only say he is a conduit pipe of Bharatiya Janata Party,” TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said.

The TMC MP’s criticism of the governor was a harbinger of tougher things that the Mamata Banerjee government had planned to take the Modi government head on before the April- May assembly elections.

Amit Shah to visit Bengal later this month

After the whole incident was reported, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal for two days later this month to take stock of the party organisation ahead of the 2021 assembly polls.

Notably, Shah’s possible visit will take place in the backdrop of the ongoing tussle between the Trinamool Congress government and the Ministry of Home Affairs over the mob attack on BJP president J P Nadda’s convoy on Thursday.

The Union home ministers visit is of immense political significance with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar criticising the “worsening” law and order situation in the state.

On Thursday, several vehicles in Nadda’s cavalcade were damaged and BJP leaders and workers injured by stone-throwing protesters carrying TMC flags at Sirakol when he was travelling to Diamond Harbour to address a public meeting.

After having a limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP emerged as the main rival of the ruling Trinamool Congress, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general election.

(With inputs from agencies)