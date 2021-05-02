Nandigram Election Result Live: After 16th round of counting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now trailing by 6 votes. BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari is leading. Nandigram in East Midnapore district, about 125 km from Kolkata, was known as a stronghold of the communists and from where a CPI candidate was mostly returned except in the 1996 and 2011 Assembly poll. But the agitation against forcible land acquisition by the previous Left Front government led by Mamata Banerjee, had changed the political equation in the area. The polling in Nandigram was held in the second phase of elections on April 1. The Vidhan Sabha seat this time witnessed a high-profile contest between TMC Supremo and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her former party colleague and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Apart from Adhikari and Banerjee, the Left front candidate Minakshi Mukherjee was also in the fray from the Vidhan Sabha seat. Also Read - 'Factually incorrect': EC on Mamata Banerjee's Claims About Presence of Outsiders at Nandigram Polling Booth

16:05 PM: Last round of counting underway in Nandigram.

15:41 PM: As per EC Official trends, BJP candidate from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari leads by 6 votes after the 16th round of counting.

15:37 PM: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari takes lead over Mamata. Counting underway.

15:36 PM: After the 16th round of counting, TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is trailing by mere 6 votes.

15:28 PM: TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee maintains a massive lead over BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. As per TV reports she’s leading by over 3,800 votes in Nandigram.

15:18 PM: After 15th round of voting CM Mamata is leading by over 3,800 votes.

14:28 PM: Nandigram Counting update—-Suvendu Adhikari: 34,430 votes; Mamata Banerjee: 30,655 votes

14:27 PM: Now Suvendu Adhikari takes lead over Mamata.

14:00 PM: Mamata Banerjee maintains lead over Suvendu. Counting of votes underway

13:47 PM: Mamata Banerjee now leading by over 2,700 votes in Nandigram.

13:08 PM: Mamata Banerjee leading in Nandigram now by more than 1500 votes, showed trends.

12:05 PM: Suvendu Adhikari, BJP candidate from Nandigram continues to lead from the Assembly constituency.

11:58 AM: Mamata Banerjee narrows gap with Suvendu Adhikari, now trails by 3000 votes

11:23 AM: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is nearly 5,000 votes behind Suvendu Adhikari. Counting of votes underway.

11:21 AM: Suvendu Adhikari had vowed to quit politics if he doesn’t defeat Mamata Banerjee by more than 50,000 votes.

10:21 AM: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari leading by more than 8,000 votes over CM Mamata Banerjee.

10:13 AM: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari consolidates lead over CM Mamata.

Official trends for #WestBengalElections2021 | BJP's Suvendu Adhikari leading from Nandigram. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/P9a4ZD0Gf9 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

09:48 AM: BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari leading by more than 4,000 seats. A total of 17 rounds will be counted.

09:46 AM: Suvendu Adhikari leading by over 4,000 seats in Nandigram. CM and TMC supremo Mamata trailing.

09:23 AM: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari ahead by 1,500 votes over CM Mamata in early trends.

09:20 AM: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari maintains lead over Mamata in Nandigram. The constituency has been held by TMC since 2009.

09:19 AM: Adhikari had won the Nandigram seat in 2016. He had contested then on a Trinamool ticket.

09:14 AM: BJP takes lead in Nandigram. CM Mamata trailing behind. Counting of votes underway.

09:07 AM: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Takes Lead Over Mamata in Early Trends, Counting Underway

08:52 AM: Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee leading in Nandigram. BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari trails in early trends.

08:47 AM: Mamata Banerjee Takes Lead in Early Trends

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins

07:05 AM: In the 2016 elections, Suvendu Adhikari (former Trinamool Congress leader) had bagged the seat. He had defeated Abdul Kabir Sekh of CPI. In 2011, Firoja Bibi of TMC had bagged the seat by defeating her nearest rival Paramananda Bharati of CPI.

07:03 AM: Counting of votes for Nandigram Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM.