Nandigram Election Result Live: Counting of votes for the Nandigram Assembly constituency in West Bengal will begin at 8 AM and first trends are expected to pour in an hour or so. The polling in Nandigram was held in the second phase of elections on April 1. The Vidhan Sabha seat this time witnessed a high-profile contest between TMC Supremo and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her former party colleague and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Apart from Adhikari and Banerjee, Left front candidate Minakshi Mukherjee was also in the fray from the Vidhan Sabha seat.

In the 2016 elections, Suvendu Adhikari (former Trinamool Congress leader) had bagged the seat. He had defeated Abdul Kabir Sekh of CPI. In 2011, Firoja Bibi of TMC had bagged the seat by defeating her nearest rival Paramananda Bharati of CPI.

Nandigram in East Midnapore district, about 125 km from Kolkata, was known as a stronghold of the communists and from where a CPI candidate was mostly returned except in the 1996 and 2011 Assembly poll. But the agitation against forcible land acquisition by the previous Left Front government led by Mamata Banerjee, had changed the political equation in the area.

