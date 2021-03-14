Kolkata: The Election Commission of India on Sunday ruled out an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Notably, the ECI decision is based on a report by state’s Observers and Chief Secretary—Vivek Dubey and Ajay Nayak, reported news agency ANI. In their report, Dubey and Nayak had dismissed the possibility that the injury was the result of an attack. The chief minister was in the midst of heavy police cover when the incident occurred, the special observers asserted. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Begins Kolkata Mega Rally in Wheelchair For Upcoming Bengal Elections | LIVE Updates

