New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that a new battalion with the name ‘Netaji Battalion’ will be formed in Kolkata Police Force soon. Notably, this will be done to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose this year. Also Read - West Bengal Govt Allows JP Nadda’s Public Rally Tomorrow, Says BJP Doing Propaganda Over Rath Yatra Clearance

The West Bengal Chief Minister announced the development of the Netaji Batallion while delivering a speech presenting the annual Budget 2021-22 for the West Bengal in state Assembly. Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Mamata Alleges BJP Takes Traitors From TMC to Win Polls

In another development, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs created ruckus in the state Assembly during the session over the government not inviting State Governor to the Assembly on the first day of the Session.

“West Bengal Budget Session is being held without the Governor’s Speech. How is it being done? It’s not allowed in our democracy to remain in power from back door,” Dilip Ghosh, BJP MP and West Bengal party President, in Delhi, said.

On Friday, the Budget Session of the state began and Mamata Banerjee presented the state’s budget statement and vote-on-account in the House.

During the session, BJP MLAs walked out of the House with chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans. However, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee condemned the ruckus by the BJP MLAs and said, “It is a very sad incident. I condemn it. I have never seen this”.

During the session, Mamata presented a Budget of Rs 2,99,688 crore for 2021-22. She also announced waiver of road tax on all passenger transport vehicles from January 1 to June 30.