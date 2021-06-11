Kolkata: it was indeed a great day of ‘ghar wapsi’ for BJP MLA Mukul Roy and his son Subhrangshu Roy who joined the TMC on Friday in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Ahead of joining the party, both the leaders met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Trinamool Bhawan in Kolkata. The development comes just days after TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said that they have discussed the ‘ghar wapsi’ of TMC leaders who quit the party and joined BJP before elections and the final call regarding this will be taken by Mamata Banerjee. Also Read - Mukul Roy Is Our Son, He Has Returned Home, says Mamata Banerjee After Ex Aides Ghar Wapsi

However, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee made things clear saying all will not be accepted back in the party specially those who criticized the TMC, betrayed the party before elections for BJP and money. She categorically said that those people will not be considered for 'ghar wapsi'. She said this on being asked if more people will be joining the TMC.

“Those who criticized the party, betrayed the party before elections for BJP, for money, we will not consider them,” Mamata Banerjee said. She also called them ‘gaddars’ (traitors).

Saying that Mukul Roy was threatened in BJP, she added that Mukul Roy is like her son and he has returned home. Mamata also said that Mukul Roy was the VP of the BJP but he wasn’t satisfied at work.

Earlier in the day, BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined TMC in the presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

Speaking to IANS, a senior party member said that apart from Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy there are many people who left the party before the election but want to return.

Roy, the former second-in-command of the TMC who joined the saffron party in November 2017, has been distancing himself from the BJP for the last several days.