New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in poll-bound West Bengal, on Thursday claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from another seat apart from Nandigram. While addressing a rally in Uluberia, PM Modi said, "Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you are going to file nomination from another constituency? First, you went there [Nandigram] and people gave you an answer. If you go somewhere else, the people of Bengal are ready."

Trinamool Congress, however, dismissed PM Modi's claim. News agency quoting TMC sources said, "The question of Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal CM) fighting from any other seat does not arise. She is winning Nandigram comfortably."

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is contesting the Bengal polls from the Nandigram Assembly constituency against BJP candidate and her protege-turned rival Suvendu Adhikari.

Mamata Banerjee had to be rescued by the Central paramilitary forces today after having to stay confined for more than two hours at a polling booth in Nandigram due to tense face-off between BJP and Trinamool Congress supporters.