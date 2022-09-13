Kolkata: Kolkata Police personnel on Tuesday mercilessly thrashed a BJP worker who had joined other members of the party in their call for a “Nabanna Chalo” march. The streets in Kolkata turned into a war zone after violence shrouded BJP’s protest march.Also Read - Mamata Made A 'Slip Of Tongue' On Tata Group's Rs 600 Cr Investment In Bengal, Says Chief Secy

Roads around the 19th century iconic Howrah Station resembled a battleground on Tuesday with brickbats aimed at police personnel flying thick and fast, and drenched protesters hit by water cannons limping to the safety of nearby alleyways and shops. BJP agitators brought in by special trains for a protest march to the Bengal secretariat turned violent when they found roads leading to the state’s seat of power barricaded by riot police. Also Read - Nobanno Chalo Rally Turns Violent: Police Vans Set on Fire; Cops Use Water Cannon To Disperse Agitators

Watch

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police personnel in Kolkata thrash a BJP worker who had joined other members of the party in their call for a “Nabanna Chalo” march. pic.twitter.com/WxFmoCr212 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

In Santragachhi, the police were pelted with stones as they chased away the protesters. A police kiosk was damaged as the demonstrators were stopped from moving forward.

he clashes between protestors and the police during the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ march have disrupted normal life in Kolkata and other parts. Common people are facing huge inconvenience on the thoroughfares, many of which had plunged into chaos.