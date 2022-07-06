Kolkata: Trinamool Congress feisty leader Mahua Moitra, who is facing charges for her comments on Goddess Kali at a media event, on Wednesday took on BJP in her latest tweet. “Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need back up forces,” Mahua Moitra tweeted. A BJP leader, Jiten Chatterjee, has filed an FIR against Moitra accusing her of hurting religious feelings.Also Read - Surpassed Laxman Rekha: Ex Judges, Bureaucrats, Armed Forces Officers Censure SC’s Remarks Against Nupur Sharma

Unfollows party’s official Twitter handle

Meanwhile, in the light of her growing differences with the party leadership over her comments about Goddess Kali at a recent media conclave in Kolkata, Moitra on Wednesday also unfollowed the official Twitter handle of the TMC. However, she has continued following the official Twitter handle of West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. Also Read - Twitter Seeks Review Over Centre’s Content Takedown Order, To Allege Abuse Of Power By Officials: Report

What’s the controversy?

While responding to a question on a controversial film poster showing a woman decked as Goddess Kali smoking, Moitra said that for her Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol accepting goddess. In support of her arguments, she drew the reference of the iconic Tarapith Shakti Peeth temple in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, where meat and alcohol are offered while worshipping Goddess Kali’s “Maa Tara” version. Also Read - Twitter India 'Finally' Complies with Centre's New IT Rules Within Deadline

To all you sanghis- lying will NOT make you better hindus.

I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog.

Joy Ma Tara — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 5, 2022

“To all you Sanghis lying will not make you better Hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the work smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara,” Moitra said in a counter Twitter message.

TMC distances itself from Moitra’s comments

As things started getting serious, Trinamool Congress leadership distanced itself from the comments of the outspoken party MP and also issued a Twitter message condemning the comments of Moitra on this count. In the Twitter message, the Trinamool Congress leadership clearly said that views expressed by Moitra on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and not endorsed by the party in any manner or form. “All India Trinamool Congress condemns such comments,” the Twitter message from the official handle of the party has read.

The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments. — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 5, 2022

(With agency inputs)