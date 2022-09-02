Mamata Banerjee Praises RSS: A political storm has erupted after Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee showered praise on the RSS saying that all in the Sangh (organisation) were ‘not bad’ and there are many who ‘do not support the politics BJP does’. Her statement did not go down well with the AIMIM, Congress and CPM as they attacked her for what they saw as opportunism on Banerjee’s part.Also Read - Postcards From Kolkata: Durga Puja Celebrations Begin In City of Joy | PHOTOS

Today #MamataBanerjee said, “RSS wasn’t that bad earlier. I don’t think they (RSS) are that bad. Still, there are many genuine/good people in RSS and they don’t support BJP. They will also break their silence one day.” pic.twitter.com/fJHwvTbfG7 — Himadri (@onlineGhosh) August 31, 2022

HOW RSS/BJP REACTED TO MAMATA’S PRAISE?

The RSS, whose relations with Mamata Banerjee was the topic for political speculation, chose to ignore the praise and urged her to stop the cycle of political violence in the state. "She has said there are some good people in RSS. We would like to tell her that there can be political differences, but does that mean (political activists should involve themselves in) killing opponents," RSS state general secretary Jishnu Basu said.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, on the other hand, said neither the RSS nor the BJP need a certificate from Banerjee. “We don’t need a certificate from Mamata Banerjee on who is good and who is bad. It is for the people to decide. We are not answerable to her,” Ghosh said. The RSS, instead of commenting on her left-handed praise, pointed to Bengal’s record of political violence and asked for corrective measures.

AIMIM, CONGRESS AND CPM HIT OUT AT MAMATA

The AIMIM, Congress and CPM attacked the West Bengal CM for what they saw as opportunism on Banerjee’s part. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisisaid that “in 2003 too, she had called RSS ‘patriots’, (and) in turn Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh had called her Durga”.

Owaisi, whose party failed to win a single seat including Muslim majority constituencies in Bengal in the last assembly elections where it positioned itself as opposed to both TMC and BJP, said sarcastically “hope TMC’s ‘Muslim faces’ praise her for her honesty and consistency”.

Reacting sharply to Owaisi’s statement, the TMC said the party doesn’t need to prove its secular credentials to him. “We don’t need to prove anything to Owaisi. Mamata Banerjee has tried to say that every organisation has good and bad people. We don’t need to prove our secular credentials to anyone after we defeated the BJP-RSS juggernaut in the last assembly polls,” TMC MP Sougata Roy said.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said,”This is not for the first time that she (Mamata Banerjee) has praised the RSS.” Banerjee had allied herself with the BJP-led NDA during late Atal Behari Vajpayee’s term at Prime Minister, before distancing herself from the NDA but had a tempestuous relationship with the alliance, often attacking it over disinvestment and other issues.

WHAT MAMATA HAD SAID IN 2003?

In 2003, the TMC supremo who was seeking the Sangh’s support in her fight against communist “terror” had said, “If you (the RSS) give us just 1 per cent support, we will be able to fight red terror,” she told the assembled RSS brass, including HV Seshadri, Mohan Bhagwat and Madan Das Devi.

“I have never got to meet so many RSS leaders, though I have met some individually. You people are true patriots. I know you love the country, you care for even small, remote areas of the country,” she had stated while speaking at the release of the book, Communist Terrorism, compiled and edited by the editor of RSS mouthpiece Panchajanya, Tarun Vijay.

Overwhelmed by Mamata’s praise, Balbir Punj, the then BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP had said, “Hamari pyari Mamatadi, sakshaat Durga hai (Our sister Mamata, is Durga herself)…”