‘Not Hindus, Not Muslims, Entire Hindustan Is In Danger’: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. (File/PTI)

Abhishek Banerjee: Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary and party’s Member of Parliament from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, Abhishek Banerjee on Monday called upon the people to “remove the lens of religion” and emphasised that the “entire Hindustan is at risk”.

Abhishek Banerjee, addressing a diverse audience at an all-faith rally in Kolkata, urged people to discard the lens of religion, stating, “Some say Hindus are in danger, some say Muslims are in danger. I say, remove the lens of religion and see, the entire Hindustan is in danger.”

He emphasized the importance of voting based on a party’s performance rather than religious affiliations as he said, “Vote for anyone, BJP, Congress, vote not in the name of religion but in the name of work, in the name of 100 days of money.

“Today is a proud day for Bengal, while the whole country is engaged in a religious programme, the people of Bengal are standing together on the road, praying for peace. Bengal does not do politics of religion, we have only one religion, and that is- service should be provided to all.”

An all-faith rally (Sanhati rally) was organised in Kolkata on Monday. On the occasion, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that the Sanhati rally showcased solidarity for all religions.

“Unity lies at the heart of all faiths! Today, at the Sanhati rally, massive crowds gathered to express support for the unity of diverse beliefs alongside Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. It was a breathtaking sight as people from various backgrounds marched together, showcasing solidarity for all religions,” TMC posted on X.

Unity lies at the heart of all faiths! Today, at the Sanhati Rally, massive crowds gathered to express support for unity of diverse beliefs alongside Smt @MamataOfficial and Shri @abhishekaitc. It was a breathtaking sight as people from various backgrounds marched together,… pic.twitter.com/xLZmu1xb1m — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) January 22, 2024

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed that the Sanhati rally will cover mosques, temples, churches, and gurdwaras along the way.

“Everybody is welcome to join the rally. People of all faiths will be there at the rally,” she said.

(With ANI inputs)

