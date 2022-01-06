Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that her government is mulling to impose further curbs in the state owing to the spike in the Covid cases. Speaking about the current Covid situation, Mamata Banerjee informed that 2,075 patients have been hospitalized and a total 403 containment zones have been marked in the state. “Bengal’s positivity rate stands 23.17 per cent, fatality rate at 1.18%, 19,517 beds availability,” the Chief Minister said.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021 Has To Start In National Interest: SC Reserves Order On OBC, EWS Quota Case

The chief minister, while addressing the media, said that she will attend the virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. "No. of daily COVID19 cases have increased to 14,022 and active cases to 33,042. I will attend a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow," CM Mamata Banerjee

To recall, the West Bengal government had earlier re-imposed Covid restrictions which were relaxed owing to the ebbing second wave. The Bengal government ordered shutting of all educational institutions and allowing offices to operate with 50 per cent workforce.

At a press conference on Sunday, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi announced that a night curfew has been put in place and only essential services will be permitted between 10 pm and 5 am in the state.

The state has also decided to operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai only thrice a week — on starting January 5, Dwivedi said. Direct flights from the United Kingdom, which has reported a staggering number of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, including those of the more infectious Omicron strain, have been stopped as well.

West Bengal lockdown: What’s allowed

Local trains would be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm.

All shopping malls and markets would be allowed to remain open till 10 pm but with half their capacities.

Long-distance trains will operate as per their usual schedule and capacity.

Metro trains in Kolkata will also operate as per their usual timing but with 50 per cent capacity.

Cinema halls and theatres have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Meetings and conferences have been allowed with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent capacity of the hall, whichever is lower.

Bars and restaurants were allowed to remain open with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm.

Home delivery of food and other essential products was permitted as per usual operational hours.

Flights from Delhi and Mumbai to operate only twice a week — on Monday and Friday — starting January 5.

West Bengal lockdown: What’s not allowed