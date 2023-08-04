Home

On Camera: TMC MP Assaults Toll Booth Employee For Stopping His Car In West Bengal’s Burdwan | Watch

The toll booth staffer said he merely acted as per protocol and went to move the traffic safety cones from the VIP lane when he saw Mandal’s car hit the cones.

Screengrab from video shared on Twitter

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sunil Mandal allegedly assaulted a toll booth employee after the staffer stopped his car at a kiosk in Palsit area of West Bengal’s Burdwan district. The incident took place on Thursday night and was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the booth. The video went viral on social media platforms and sparked outrage from netizens for the TMC leader’s high-handedness against the man who was simply doing his job.

According to a India Today report, the toll plaza staffer, identified as Ujjwal Singh, said that Sunil Mandal did not halt his car at the booth, stepped out of his vehicle and tried to remove the fluorescent traffic cones from the road.

The staffer said he did not know that the car belonged to lawmaker as it did not have any stamp or logo which would indicate the same, leading to confusion. “I did not realise that the car belonged to a legislator as it did not have any logos which would indicate the same,” Singh said, according to the report.

He said that he merely acted as per protocol and went to move the traffic safety cones from the VIP lane when he saw Mandal’s car hit the cones. However, the legislator stepped out and shoved the toll booth staffer when he went to move the traffic cones.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras and the video quickly went viral on social media sites. In the video, a white luxury car is seen approaching the toll plaza at Palsit and hits a traffic cone as it attempts to go past the booth. Soon, Bardhaman East MP, Sunil Mandal steps out of the car and can be seen engaging in a physical altercation with the toll booth employee and shoving him away.

Following the incident, Sunil Mandal issued an apology and said he was in a hurry and got carried away.

“I am extremely sorry for what happened yesterday,” Mandal said, adding that he was in a hurry. The TMC MP claimed that his security guards told the staffers at the booth to move the cones and let the car through, but they did not do it.

Mandal also accused the toll booth employee of behaving badly with him, however, he admitted that he was wrong in physically pushing for staffer, the report said.

